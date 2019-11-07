Hart receives his first white coat in Duluth's White Coat Ceremony

DULUTH -- Alexander Hart of Red Lake received his first white coat and stethoscope at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth Campus White Coat Ceremony, held on Friday, Aug. 16, inside the Marshall Performing Arts Center.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that serves to welcome first-year medical students to the profession and reinforce the value of humanism as foundational to medicine, a release said. It is during this ceremony when students recite their oath. This pledge dates back hundreds of years and affirms each student to abide by a strong set of ethical standards, commitment to their patients and the utmost quality of care, the release said.

Pockets of the coats were filled with notes that were sent in with gifts sponsoring the white coats. These ranged from nostalgic memories from alumni at their ceremony to well wishes from parents for their child.

In total, 65 white coats were presented to the Class of 2023, which comprises of twelve future Native American physicians, a historic milestone in our medical school's history, the release said.

Haynes wins at statewide solar video contest

BEMIDJI -- BSU student Anna Haynes won third place in the statewide Clean Energy Resource Team and Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association solar video contest. Contestants were invited to submit up to three videos to the competition in early October after which public voters chose their favorites, a release said.

Haynes, a senior mass communications major from Albany, Minn., submitted three videos to the competition. With the goal of highlighting Minnesota’s solar energy initiatives, contenders were tasked with composing videos between 30 seconds and ten minutes in length that positively relayed messages about the state’s solar resources and leadership in sustainability, the release said.

Submissions ranged from original songs or poems, stories about local projects, project time-lapses, personal testimonials and more. Two of Haynes’ videos were ranked in the top ten results of the competition, with her video “Solar Powered Poem” earning third place and “Live for Tomorrow” in tenth place, the release said.

She is the only competitor to have two submissions win a seat in the top ten.

Along with a monetary prize, the top three composers received free admission to the MnSEIA Midwest Gateway to Solar Conference for the awards ceremony.



