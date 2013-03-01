The college bases its enrollment off of the 30th day of fall classes. This year, it reported 959 students, down 6.1 percent from the 1,021 students reported last year.

Darrin Strosahl, vice president for academic affairs at NTC, said in a statement that they are attempting to bolster their enrollment in the areas of commercial refrigeration, plumbing and “other technical areas” since the workforce demand is greater than their output of graduates.

Enrollment for the college has bounced around some over the past few years. Last year’s number represented an increase over the prior year. Before that, though, enrollment had been going down for a few years. In 2015, there were 1,114 students. In 2016, there were 970, and in 2017, there were 928 students.

The overall enrollment decreased more at NTC than it did at Bemidji State, which posted a drop of 4.7 percent. When the university released BSU’s numbers, it indicated there was a system-wide decrease of nearly 3.7 percent among the seven Minnesota State universities.

In spite of the overall decline, the college reported that the number of students “pursuing their education completely in person at NTC” was up 14 percent, equating to 37 students.



