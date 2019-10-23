BEMIDJI -- Despite concerns the district could lose students leading up to this year, Bemidji Area Schools saw a slight uptick in enrollment when compared to last year.

As of Oct. 1, the district had 5,264 students. That total was 28 students more than the 5,236 recorded for fall 2018-19. Coming into the year, administrators anticipated they would lose some of the student population as a result of the opening of a new charter school in town.

“We were quite surprised that not only are we up at all, but up by that many,” Tim Lutz, superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, said.

Lutz said they are not entirely sure what to attribute the increase in students to, other than overall growth in the Bemidji area, such as from Delta Dental, which opened a new center in Bemidji this past year.

Part of the district’s funding formula depends on the number of students enrolled. Even though there was an increase in student enrollment, it represents only a drop in the bucket when considering the district’s overall budget of roughly $65 million. Even with the increase in students, Lutz said they may have a decrease in funding this year because of other factors, such as how many students qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Of the total enrollment, Bemidji High School accounted for 1,431 of students, and the Bemidji Middle School accounted for 1,163 of the total. The multiple elementary schools and alternative schools represent smaller portions of the overall count.

The school district bases its enrollment numbers on the student body after the Oct. 1 mark, just less than a month after the school year begins.

Even though the school uses the Oct. 1 date to determine enrollment, the district still has a high rate of mobility throughout the year. So, just because there was an increase of 28 students, that could change before the official school year ends in spring.

“It’s such a moving target... there’s just a lot of mobility,” Lutz said.

Of the overall student body, 52.5 percent are male, 47.4 percent were female, and 24.5 percent of the students represented minority groups.

The number of Native American students was also up from the year before. There were 928 Native students recorded for the current year, which accounts for roughly 17.6 percent of the total student body. Last year, the number of Native students was 893, which accounted for roughly 17 percent of the overall student population.

The student population has been relatively steady over the past few years. For the 2013-14 year, there were 5,008 students. In 2014-15, there were 4,914; In 2015-16, there were 5031; in 2016-17, there were 5,011, and in 2017-18, there were 4,980.







