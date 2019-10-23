NORTHFIELD -- In late September, a group of BSU students, faculty and staff attended the 2019 Upper Midwest Association for Campus Sustainability conference held at Carlton College in Northfield, Minn. Six students and three staff members gave presentations about sustainability initiatives completed at BSU.

The UMACS Conference was co-hosted by the Sustainability Office and the Center for Community and Civic Engagement of Carleton College. The conference theme was Diversity, Community & Creativity: Elements for Sustainable Transformation, a release said.

Presentations by BSU staff and students included:

“Niizhoo-gwayakochigewin: Two Ways of Making Things Right,” presented by Erika Bailey-Johnson, sustainability director, and Alyssa Hauser, a senior majoring in aquatic biology from Bayfield, Wis.

“Sustainable Packaging: How To Do Your Part To Reduce Package Waste,” presented by Michelle Holbeck, a senior majoring in design from Jordan, Minn.

“Building Resilience through Community Partnerships,” presented by Anna Carlson, assistant professor of environmental studies, and Jordan Lutz, sustainability project manager.

“Strengthening the Bridge Between Church Communities and Sustainability,” presented by Holbeck.

“The Arts of the Earth Festival," presented by Nitzana Flores, a junior studying science from South Haven, Minn., and Anna Haynes, a senior majoring in mass communications from Albany, Minn.

“The Importance of Meaningful Collaborations Outside of the Sustainability Community,” presented by Vern Cooper, a sophomore majoring in project management from Bemidji.

“The Bemidji State University Student Green Fee,” presented by Bailey-Johnson and Lutz.

“Food Waste and Recovery,” presented by Alexandra Torrance, a senior majoring in environmental studies from West Fargo, N.D.

During the conference, Bailey-Johnson also received the James Farrell (Re)Cognition Staff Member Award, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions toward advancing sustainability efforts in the upper Midwest, the release said. The award was named in recognition of James Farrell, a Saint Olaf professor of history in American studies and environmental studies. Before his passing in 2013, Farrell was an advocate for advancing the sustainability work in the upper Midwest region. He inspired others to think more deeply about their connections to the environment and each other, the release said.

“I am so honored and humbled to receive this award,” Bailey-Johnson said in the release. “Jim Farrell is one of those special mentors for me that made me really think differently about my role as an educator and how to connect others with Mother Earth. I would not be who I am today without his influence and so many others that have provided ideas and support.”