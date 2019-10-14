MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minnesota colleges have been recognized as Bicycle Friendly Universities by the League of American Bicyclists, officials announced Thursday. The schools are Bemidji State University and Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.

Minnesota, the second most bicycle-friendly state in the U.S., now boasts six bicycle-friendly universities, a release said.

“From the northwoods to the plains of Minnesota, the diverse range of terrain, weather and type of university is showcased in this round of BFU awards,” said Natalie Gille, Greater MN program manager for BikeMN. “Places of learning, like M State and BSU are really hotbeds of possibility when it comes to biking and walking and I’m thrilled to see their hard work recognized at the national level.”

“The Bemidji State University community is very excited to receive recognition for the work being done to support bicycling,” said Jordan Lutz, sustainability project manager at BSU.” “We believe bicycling can and should be a year-round form of transportation -- even in the snowy north woods.”

At BSU, the Sustainability Office played a critical role in leading efforts to promote bicycling as transportation on-campus and in the community for the four-year college, in addition to being the host site for a League Cycling Instructor Seminar during spring 2019, the release said.

BSU and M State-Fergus Falls join Macalester College, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Concordia College, and Minnesota State University, Mankato, as Minnesota’s six nationally recognized Bicycle Friendly Universities.



