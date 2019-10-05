FERTILE, Minn. — From updating websites and shooting video to managing the accounts of clients, Fertile-Beltrami High School’s Advance Com students get hands-on technology experience serving their community.

Thirteen juniors and seniors at the school take the class, which also is a business project. Twenty years ago, Yvonne Halvorson, at that time a Fertile-Beltrami High School business and technology teacher, and a group of students started Advance Com. The students initially designed and maintained websites.

“The idea was to serve and give back to a community that has stood behind our students,” Halvorson said. “In a small town, people didn’t have the technology, internet access, the knowledge to do those things.”

“We said ‘If we can get 10 businesses to come on board, we’ll do the business,’” Halvorson said. “We got 13.”

In the early 2000s, Halvorson and her Advance Com students, besides designing and maintaining websites, also started recording videos at school events, such as the annual Veteran’s Day program.

A few years before Halvorson’s retirement in 2016, she mentored Wendy Clark, another Fertile-Beltrami High School business and technology teacher. Clark now teaches Advance Com, a class in which students earn high school and college credits.

Students in the Advance Com class also teach Fertile-Beltrami teachers and administrators, assisting them with illustrating and adding information to their school web pages.

About 20 businesses, most in Fertile, some in other Minnesota cities and one in North Dakota, are Advance Com clients. Students not only are responsible for the technological piece of website maintenance, but also for contacting the businesses and meeting in person with owners.

That, in itself, is a challenge for a generation that feels more comfortable communicating by texting, emailing and through social media, Clark said.

But it’s good experience to meet face-to-face with clients, said Alissa Lundeen, an Advance Com student.

“It helps a lot with communication skills, talking to them and knowing what they want me to do for their websites,” she said.

Lundeen plans to major in communications after she graduates from high school, eventually pursuing a career in video production. She’s long been eager to be part of Advance Com because she believes it will help prepare her for college and her career, she said.

“I’ve been looking forward to doing it since I learned it was a thing. This class helps me to do what I need to get ready,” Lundeen said.

Advance Com teaches business skills to students, no matter what job they plan to land after they graduate, said Caleb Swenby, Lundeen’s classmate.

“I really like this class because you go out and meet people,” he said. “Basically, they’re hiring the class to do a professional job for them.”

Swenby and his classmates first met with their clients shortly after the school year commenced.

“We went out and came up with some ideas for their website and things that should be updated,” Swenby said.

Advance Com charges its clients $50 annually for website maintenance — except the school, for which it does the work pro bono. The money is used for scholarships that are awarded to graduating Fertile-Beltrami seniors pursuing a career in technology.

Besides the income from website maintenance, Advance Com also deposits money raised by sales of DVDs into its scholarship fund.

They sell DVDs of activities, such as high school musical programs, for $5. Advanced Com also produces videos of high school seniors and sells them for $10.

Running the Advance Com business is an experience that is unique to Fertile-Beltrami High School, and many teachers across Minnesota have expressed interest in learning more about it, Clark said.

“Throughout the years, I’ve been to business conferences," Clark said. "They ask, 'How do you do this?'”