Perkins participates in NDSU White Coat Ceremony

FARGO, N.D. --Seth Perkins, son of David and Judy Perkins of Bemidji, recently participated in the White Coat Ceremony at North Dakota State University.

As a student in NDSU’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, Perkins was among NDSU pharmacy students who took the oath of a pharmacist during the ceremony. Each student received a white coat symbolizing his or her duty to patients and colleagues as they enter the pharmacy profession, a release said.

The White Coat Ceremony recognizes the entry of students into the profession of pharmacy. Together with the administration of the Oath of a Pharmacist, the ceremony helps make the student aware they are part of a time-honored profession, the release said.

Fitzgerald receives Jim and Sherry Heyer Scholarship at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. -- Erik Fitzgerald, son of Bob and Diane Fitzgerald of Bemidji, recently received the Jim and Sherry Heyer Scholarship in the amount of $850 at North Dakota State University. Fitzgerald is a senior majoring in civil engineering. He is involved in club hockey, American Society of Civil Engineering and St. Paul’s Newman Center, a release said.