BEMIDJI -- At 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, BSU will commemorate the conclusion of its centennial celebration by planting a time capsule near the lower Hobson Memorial Union.

Through Friday, Sept. 27, the community is encouraged to help determine what will be preserved in this time capsule for BSU’s future generations to unearth. Community members can participate in this event by either proposing ideas for the Homecoming Committee to consider or by donating items to be considered for inclusion in the capsule.

To suggest items for inclusion, please use the form on the BSU website at

www.bemidjistate.edu/100/bemidji-state-2019-time-capsule/.

To donate an item to be included in the 2019 time capsule celebration, please bring items to Rachel Munson in Deputy Hall 327. Ideas for things you may want to submit include, but are not limited to:

Letters, artifacts and pictures from BSU

Posters and programs from various BSU events

Reflections of student life

Predictions of the future

A list of current expressions or slang

Artist renderings or student artwork

Current local newspapers

Magazines or newsletters

Personal reflections about campus and the Bemidji community

Current pop culture references

Perishable items (such as food) can not be included, and space limitations inside the time capsule may prevent us from considering large or bulky objects.

All artifacts submitted for consideration will be cataloged, and the final contents of the time capsule will be determined by the 2019 Homecoming Committee.

For more information, contact Munson at (218) 755-2748 or email at rachel.munson@bemidjistate.edu.