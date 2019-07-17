BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools board possibly will appoint an acting superintendent Tuesday to fill the void as current Superintendent Tim Lutz continues to recover from various ATV-related injuries.

Jordan Hickman, human resources director for the district, said there is various documentation that requires the signature of a superintendent. Since it’s not certain when Lutz will return to the office, the board needs to appoint someone to the position.

“Administratively, we continue to operate as a team, and we’ll continue to do that until Tim’s return,” Hickman said.

Hickman clarified that if Lutz is cleared to return to work before the meeting on Tuesday, there won’t be any need to appoint an acting superintendent.

The board will have the option to appoint either Colleen Cardenuto, director of curriculum and administrative services, or Lexi Wilde, director of special education. Both are licensed to be a superintendent.

If the School Board does appoint an acting superintendent, Hickman said the employee’s salary likely wouldn’t be affected since they would only be in that top leadership role for the purpose of signing documents that need the authority of the superintendent.

Even though Lutz has not officially been working, he said he’s been able to stay in touch with the rest of the district’s staff through email and phone. He couldn’t give a definitive date for when he will return, but he indicated it likely will be within the near future.

Lutz suffered multiple fractured ribs, a fractured ankle, as well as a concussion during a four wheeler accident in late August, he said.



