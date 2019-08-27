ST. PAUL -- Gaps remain in academic outcomes for Minnesota's American Indian and students of color despite efforts to combat the divide, according to a state report.

A dataset released Thursday, Aug. 29, shows that four-year graduation rates across demographic groups remained nearly flat between 2017 and 2018. And American Indian students, as well as students of color, faced more frequent disciplinary actions in schools as compared to their white peers and reported lower rates of attendance and outcomes in academic achievement.

Across the board, students' math and reading achievement rates also dropped in 2018 as compared to the year prior, the report showed.

Moving forward, the state's response needs to change to better address these outcomes, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said.

"Gaps need to be closed," Ricker said in a statement. "Minnesota students face gaps in learning, housing, household income, health and more. That's why I'm committed to finding ways to serve the whole child, so all children have the support they need to succeed in the classroom."

At stake are the educational outcomes of more than 889,000 students enrolled in Minnesota's public schools.

For the first time this year, the Department of Education also released a review of schools that were receiving support or need additional support to align with federal guidelines of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Five-hundred twenty-four schools were found to be making progress in the areas of academic proficiency, attendance and graduation rates while 357 others were found to need additional help in reaching those goals. They found that schools receiving additional supports should keep receiving that help.

Overall 4-year graduation rate reached an all-time high

The four-year graduation rate among all students reached a record high in 2018 at 83.2%, up 0.5% from the year prior, but that figure remained lower for American Indian students and students of color. While there were slight improvements in graduation rates among groups of minority students, they weren't substantial.

Fifty-one percent of American Indian students in Minnesota's public schools graduated in four years, that's up just 0.3% from the year prior. And 66.8% of Hispanic students graduated within four years, a 0.4% boost from 2017. By comparison, 67.4% of African American students graduated high school within four years, a 2.7% increase from the year before and 86.8% of Asian students graduated on time.

Meanwhile, 88.4% of white students, a 0.4% increase from 2017, graduated within for years.

The data shows that lower-income students, those facing homelessness, special education students and students learning English were less likely than their peers to graduate in four years. And those numbers remained nearly flat between 2017 and 2018.

Most notably, 46.8% of students experiencing homelessness completed high school within four years. The one group that saw significant improvement in terms of four-year graduation trends, was Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students who saw a 12.9% improvement from the year prior.

American Indian students and students of color also faced disparities in terms of attendance and disciplinary outcomes which likely affected their results in math and reading achievement, as well as their decisions to take the ACT or Advanced Placement tests.

While 3.5% of Minnesota students missed at least one day of school last year due to disciplinary actions, 10.3% of American Indian students missed at least one day of school because they were disciplined and 11.1% of black students missed at least one day of school due to disciplinary actions.

Black students, who make up 11.2% of the student body, were subject to 40% of disciplinary actions at school. By contrast, white students, who make up 65.7% of the student population, faced 34.2% of disciplinary actions.

While Ricker offered few specifics about proposed changes she'd put forward to help close the gaps but said she'd avoid using test scores as the primary indicators of success.

"If we keep doing the same things, we will keep getting the same results," she said.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said she was pleased to see Ricker reformat the report to pull the focus beyond test scores. Moving forward, Sprecht said, taking a broader look at students' background and how they do in school could help move the needle on policy decisions.

“One thing our state can do to meet the challenges facing Minnesota’s most diverse generation of students is understanding that there’s not just one thing to do and there never will be,” Sprecht said in a statement. “The comprehensive ‘State of Our Students’ report shows the need for an array of additional supports for students when they are in school and at home.”

More students taking ACT, report shows

Education Department officials in the report also sought highlight efforts that were gaining traction. Among them was a boost in the number of American Indian students and students of color taking the ACT. The number of American Indian students that took the class nearly doubled since 2014, while the number of black students who took the college-preparedness test increased 70% in that timeframe.

Lawmakers earlier this year debated the best ways to reduce the achievement gap in Minnesota schools but weren't able to reach an agreement in the divided Legislature.

Democrats in the House sought to advance a program that would provide grants and financial incentives as well as mentorship programs to boost the number of American Indian teachers and teachers of color in Minnesota. The bill would've required the state to boost the number of teachers of color by 2 percentage points each year.

Meanwhile, Republicans, predominantly in the Senate, pushed to allow companies to donate to a state program that could fund scholarships to private or parochial schools. They said that would give parents and students more options in where they could be successful.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates throughout the day.