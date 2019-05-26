New BSU scholarship aims to attract Ojibwemowin learners

“The Ojibwe language is so crucial to the culture, to everything that we do in our lifeways,” said Bill Blackwell, Jr., who heads the university’s American Indian Resource Center. “They really felt like this was their contribution to making sure that continues at BSU....We’re the first Ojibwe language program, collegiately, in the world. We were the first ones to do it. And so their idea was how do we support that?”

BSU offers a minor in Ojibwemowin, and the scholarship, the thinking goes, could attract more students to that program and lay the groundwork to turn it into a full-fledged major course of study. Blackwell said the scholarship is a “huge” stepping stone toward that goal.

“It’s going to provide a student with some financial support to make sure that they go out and be a good student, learn more about the language, and hopefully pass that on to more people,” Blackwell said.