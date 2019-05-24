But she's also a top-notch student with dreams of one day becoming a doctor. The graduating senior's 4.281 weighted GPA—which she rattled off almost immediately from memory—earned her the high school's first official valedictorian nod in recent memory. She's one of about 320 students set to earn a diploma from Bemidji High School, Lumberjack High School, or a similar Bemidji Area Schools high school on Saturday morning at the Sanford Center.

Flatness, 18, plans to study biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology at Bemidji State University next fall, a major she said encompasses a pre-med track there. She'll also play basketball at the university, but said she isn't sure which position she'll play for the Beavers—guard of some stripe, she figures.

"They always tell me I'm not going to play point guard and then I get there and I play point guard," Flatness, who's played basketball since she was four years old, said with a smile. "It happens every time."

After BSU, Flatness said she plans to attend medical school, perhaps at Creighton University in Nebraska. Her family moved frequently between Nebraska and North Dakota until they settled in Bemidji about 10 years ago so Rumer and her younger brothers and sisters could have a stable place to learn—and, for her at least, to play basketball.

At the high school, she's earned a spot in the National Honor Society and an academic letter in each of the three years students are eligible. She also plays volleyball and throws shot and discus for the Lumberjacks' track team. Basketball appeals to her because it's a fast-paced game that's nonetheless a sort-of meditative space for her.

"I can just clear my mind," Flatness said. "I don't have to think about anything when I'm there."

And after medical school, naturally, Flatness wants to be a physician or an ER doctor, which would fulfil a desire she said she's had since she was little.

"I love the idea of helping people, but I also like the idea of being challenged every day," Flatness said. Doctors, she said, continually learn about new medicines, new treatments and new diseases.

"So you're just always learning and adapting...I always like having a new challenge, always something to work for and accomplish."