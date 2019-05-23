Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    PHOTOS: Ninja kids: First-ever Ninja Run at Northern Elementary

    By Annalise Braught Today at 9:11 p.m.
    Northern Elementary School held its first annual Ninja Run on Thursday evening. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 6
    Around 200 children, ranging from preschoolers to fifth-graders ran the 17-obstacle course that spanned about a third of a mile. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 6
    The event was open to all area elementary-age students. The $12 entrance fee went to support Northern Elementary School education programs. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 6
    Parents of the students at Northern Elementary donated their time and money to create the obstacles used for the course. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 6
    Area elementary students participate in an event at Ninja Run event at Northern Elementary School Thursday night. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 6
    Organizers hope to make the Ninja Run an annual event. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)6 / 6

    Northern Elementary School held its first-ever Ninja Run on Thursday evening. About 200 children, ranging from preschoolers to fifth-graders ran the 17-obstacle course that spanned about a third of a mile. The event was open to all area elementary-age students. The $12 entrance fee went to support Northern Elementary education programs. Parents of the students at the school donated their time and money to create the obstacles used for the course. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationnorthern elementary schoolNinja Run
    Annalise Braught

    News clerk and photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer 

    abraught@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 358-1990
    randomness