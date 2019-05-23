Parents of the students at Northern Elementary donated their time and money to create the obstacles used for the course. (Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer)

Northern Elementary School held its first-ever Ninja Run on Thursday evening. About 200 children, ranging from preschoolers to fifth-graders ran the 17-obstacle course that spanned about a third of a mile. The event was open to all area elementary-age students. The $12 entrance fee went to support Northern Elementary education programs. Parents of the students at the school donated their time and money to create the obstacles used for the course. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.