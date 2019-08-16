Minnesota and the Dakotas lag behind much of the country in full-day pre-kindergarten programming when comparing 12 key metrics, a report on early education shows.

When it comes to spending per child and the number of 4-year-olds enrolled in pre-kindergarten, the three states rank at or near the bottom, according to the WalletHub report released this week.

WalletHub, a personal finance company that produces numerous quality comparison studies each year, based its report on a 2006 study by the National Institute for Early Education Research that describes the benefits of full-day preschool as significant when compared to half-day programs, particularly with student achievement in mathematics and literacy tests. The 2006 is cited by the National Education Association in a policy statement on the subject.

By contrast, when looking at K-12 school systems, each of the states ranked much higher: Minnesota (sixth), North Dakota (ninth) and South Dakota (21st), WalletHub determined when measuring 29 metrics last month. Below is an interactive look at the findings from WalletHub's comparison of pre-kindergarten programs.