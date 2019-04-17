Minnesota State chancellor earns extension through July 2023

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra took over for the retiring Steven Rosenstone on an interim basis in 2017 after a failed search for a permanent chancellor.

The Board of Trustees dropped the interim label after a second fruitless search a year later.

Malhotra, 71, previously a St. Cloud University provost and interim president at Metropolitan State University, joked Wednesday that he’s been a “complete failure at retirement.”

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to authorize chairman Michael Vekich to negotiate a two-year contract extension with Malhotra.

Vekich said Malhotra has worked to build trust with faculty; encouraged open communication among trustees and school presidents; renewed the system’s focus on student success; and reaffirmed its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Has proven himself in this position to be a gifted, inspirational and effective leader,” Vekich said.

As chancellor, Malhotra has toured the state to promote relationships with local employers and held a series of forums he described as “crowdsourcing ideas to reimagine Minnesota State.”