Blackduck’s Slindee a candidate for Teacher of the Year
Kari Slindee of Blackduck Public Schools is among the candidates to be named the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. According to a state Department of Education news release, the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 168 candidates.
The candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor. The number of candidates this year is the third-most in the 55-year history of the award, the release said.
The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 5, at the Saint Paul River Centre. In the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semi-finalists and finalists.