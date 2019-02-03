Students in the News, Feb. 3

Cummings receives award at UW Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis.—Jacquelyn Cummings of Bemidji recently received the University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor's Award for the fall 2018 semester. The award is presented to students who have a 3.5 GPA or above. Cummings is a senior majoring in game design and development-art.

Local students named to Dean's List at CSS

DULUTH—The following students from Bemidji have been named to the fall 2018 Dean's List at the College of St. Scholastica for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or above: Joshua Boysen, biochemistry; Jordan Mills, psychology; Kennedy Mills, psychology; Allison Palmer, exercise physiology; Makenna Quinn, nursing; Nicolette Roy, nursing; Kierra Shegrud, nursing.

Hanson named to Dean's List at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, OH—Joy Hanson of Bemidji was recently named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University for maintaining a GPA of 3.75 and a minimum of 12 credit hours during the fall 2018 semester.