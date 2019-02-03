Delta Kappa Gamma holds January meeting

The monthly program was on Autism Spectrum Disorder as Miriam White gave an overview on what to be aware of in the classroom to help those students.

New members will be initiated in March, the nominations were Cynthia Thelander, a counselor in Kelliher; Gloria Collgiard, medical specialist in Red Lake and Dawn Kokavich, Catholic school (retired).

There was discussion and a vote on a Memorial Grant in Aid and the Presidential Grant in Aid; it was voted to allot $1,000 dollars to each of the grants.

The March meeting will be at Rail River Folk School on March 16, and the state convention will be held in May 18-19 in Stillwater. There will be a leadership retreat at St. Benedict's on June 18-19 and a Northwest Regional Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 10-012.