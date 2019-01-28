Bemidji’s decision, in effect, canceled school for area charters, which rely on traditional school districts like it for busing. That means TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School won’t have class Tuesday, and neither will Schoolcraft Learning Community or Voyageurs Expeditionary School. Staff at those charters said they haven’t determined if they’ll have class on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Red Lake and Cass Lake-Bena also canceled classes on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Blackduck Schools also announced they would be closing Tuesday, Jan. 29, as did Bagley Public Schools.

A Bemidji State University spokesperson said the university and Northwest Technical College will also be closed Tuesday.