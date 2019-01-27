Students honored with Scholastic Art Awards

Erianne Dokken, eighth grade, was awarded an honorable mention for her sculpture, "Sunset in the City," she was also awarded an honorable mention for her sculpture, "Whispers from Below."

Samantha Pereira, eighth grade, was awarded an honorable mention for her painting, "Summer to Fall." The Scholastic Awards in Minnesota had 3,746 entries. There were 309 Gold Keys awarded, 384 Silver Keys awarded and 699 Honorable Mentions.