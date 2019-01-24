Red Lake officials announced Thursday that schools there will start at 10 a.m. -- two hours later than normal. Start times at Cass Lake-Bena vary, but all will be pushed back two hours.

Early Friday morning, staff at both districts will consider canceling school outright that day.

Bemidji Area Schools staff on Thursday night said they'd wait until Friday morning to decide on a later start or cancelation.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory that lasts until noon Friday. It predicts a high of 5 below zero on Friday and wind chills as low as 35 below.