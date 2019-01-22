Bee queen: Fifth-grader Fisher wins 34th annual Spelltacular

The Gene Dillon Elementary fifth-grader bested a field of 12 other students Tuesday at Bemidji Area Schools’ 34th-annual Spelltacular spelling bee, earning her and three other top finishers a trip to a regional competition in Thief River Falls next month.

One by one for more than an hour, students approached a microphone to spell increasingly complex words like “martyr” and “diminutive.” If a student misspelled their given word, they were out of the bee. If they spelled it correctly, they moved on to the next round. Fisher prevailed with “clavicle” in the tenth round.

Fisher, who said she’s never competed in a spelling bee before, won a schoolwide version at Gene Dillon last week, which punched her ticket to Tuesday’s bee at the middle school. To prepare, family members quizzed her on different words during a drive to the Twin Cities over the weekend, Fisher bashfully told Bemidji-area media as she held her newly won first-place plaque. She also practiced for a few nights leading up to Spelltacular and held a one-on-one bee with her father on Monday night, which she also won.

Winning Tuesday’s bee felt “awesome,” Fisher said. Fisher’s mom said she’d treat the fifth-grader to ice cream afterward.

The next three finishers are also set to head to the bee in Thief River Falls. They are Sydney Lavoi and Abigail Burrow, who tied for second place, and Madeline Ophus, who finished fourth.

Here’s the remaining Spelltacular spellers: Breseis Beaulieu, Hayden Dahl, Casey Story, Kobe Brown, Brooke Kemp, Will Humphrey, Braden Luksik, Hunter Rongstad, and Sophia Haubrich.

The spelling bee’s word pronouncer was Sue Bruns, a former Bemidji High School English teacher and assistant BHS principal.

The spelling bee’s judges, who held up green or red cards to indicate a correctly or incorrectly spelled word, were Gene Dillon Principal Ami Aalgaard, Speech Therapist Nicole Kieson, and J.W. Smith Media Specialist Gretchen Rusch.

The bee was coordinated by Sue Hendricks, a sixth-grade language arts teacher at the middle school.

The regional bee in Thief River Falls is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Northland Community and Technical College.