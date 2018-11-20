BHS arch preservation project forges ahead

On Monday, Bemidji Area Schools board members unanimously approved a motion of support for the arch location: a 35-foot by 60-foot patch on the northern end of Minnesota Avenue between J.W. Smith Elementary and the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji.

The location is designed to be reminiscent of the arch’s old location off Beltrami Avenue before the school was demolished.

“To me, that makes it perfect,” said Linda Lemmer, a member of the alumni group who’s got the remains of the arch arrayed in her pole shed. “It's over a block and it's only a small segment, but it's still driving up the street and seeing the high school.”

The board’s motion does not commit any school district funds, but it does mean the alumni group can start raising money for the project and look for masons and other workers to restore and install the arch. Lemmer said the project could cost up to $50,000, but that number is approximate at best.

“The trick is working with old brick, it's like working with old houses,” Lemmer, who graduated from the old high school in 1965, told the Pioneer. “Things happen. Can you get replacements? Can you mud together the pieces enough to make them strong enough to hold? What's the time factor in doing all that, and how does that increase the cost? And how much cleaning of the old brick needs to be done?”