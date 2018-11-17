The group said Friday, Nov. 16, it had interviewed nine candidates from an applicant pool of 67. Among those nine were five women and three people of color.

A smaller number of those interviewed were selected for further vetting, including reference and background checks and credentials verification.

The presidential search advisory committee hasn’t said when it will meet again to finalize its recommendations to the Board of Regents.

Eric Kaler announced in July that he would step down as president next summer.

Among the 67 applicants were 15 women and 17 people of color.