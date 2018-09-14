Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    U of M explores rechristening buildings named for racist leaders

    By Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 4:36 p.m.

    ST. PAUL—Several University of Minnesota buildings soon could get new names as leaders confront the school's racist history.

    President Eric Kaler this week called for a new task force composed of faculty, staff and students to bring him specific recommendations for name changes by Nov. 15.

    That group will pick up on the work of a committee Kaler convened last September to "guide our thinking about appropriate modern responses to historical issues on our campuses."

    A library exhibit highlighting discriminatory housing practices on campus inspired the look back.

    The Minnesota Student Association passed a resolution in March asking that the university rechristen the Minneapolis student union, which was named for Lotus Coffman, president from 1920-1938. The group cited Coffman's refusal to allow black students to live at the all-white Pioneer Hall at a time when discriminatory housing was both illegal and uncommon at northern universities.

    The resolution identified three additional building namesakes — President Walter Coffey, Comptroller William Middlebrook and Dean of Student Affairs Edward Nicholson — as enforcers of anti-Semitic and racist practices.

    Building names at the university's campuses in Duluth, Morris, Crookston and Rochester also will be reviewed.

    Regent Abdul Omari said during a board meeting on Friday, Sept. 14, that he was disappointed Kaler was appointing a second task force.

    "I was hoping you would have made a bold stance on this topic by now," he said.

    Kaler acknowledged his deliberate pace.

    "I am trying to find a space and a way for the larger community to carefully consider and weigh in on what is really an important — as far as I know, we've never renamed a building in 162 years of history. So, I am being cautious ... but we will get there," he said.

    Regents Chairman David McMillan said they need time to make sure they handle a difficult and complex topic well.

    "It is an equally high priority for me," he said.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationUniversity of MinnesotaRacismEric Kalerhistorical buildingsdiscriminatory housing practicesMinnesota Student AssociationLotus CoffmanWalter CoffeyWilliam MiddlebrookEdward NicholsonAbdul OmarDavid McMillanCoffman Memorial Union
    Advertisement
    randomness