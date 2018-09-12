Alcohol may have played a role in the student’s death, but that will be determined by the autopsy, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. Investigators found no indication of foul play, including anything such as hazing or an initiation, Linders said.

Police have not released the man’s name, but his family posted an obituary that said Dylan Fulton, of St. Lawrence, S.D., died on Wednesday in St. Paul.

Officers were called about 5 a.m. Wednesday to the house of Alpha Gamma Rho, an agriculture fraternity, on the 2000 block of Carter Avenue, which is near Cleveland Avenue.

Alpha Gamma Rho said the young man who died was a sophomore who a member of the fraternity.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the student’s cause of death.