Trained at the U as a chemical engineer, Kaler was Stony Brook University provost before becoming the U’s 16th president in 2011.

His contract runs through 2020 but he said he’ll move into a fundraising role for his final year, starting July 1, 2019. After that, he’ll take a sabbatical before joining the faculty in the U’s Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science.

“I do look forward to reactivating that part of my brain,” he said.

Kaler’s tenure has been marked by numerous incidents of sexual harassment and assault by student-athletes and athletics administrators. Still, when asked to reflect on his disappointments as president, he said he didn’t have many.

The first accomplishment he cited was holding tuition down for Minnesota residents.

Over the past seven years, the U has raised tuition by 12 percent for Minnesota resident undergraduates and 79 percent for nonresident, non-reciprocity students, pulling back on a discount strategy by previous president Robert Bruininks that has drawn in more students from outside the region.

Under Kaler, the U’s academic profile has improved, too. The average incoming freshman at the Twin Cities campus now brings an ACT score of better than 28.

“This university is much better off now than when I started,” he said.

Fundraising under Kaler hit $2.5 billion in gifts and pledges last September, when the U announced its goal of raising $4 billion by 2021. Once he leaves the presidency, Kaler will spend the 2019-20 school year working toward that target.

Joelle Stangler, student body president from 2014 to 2016, described Kaler as “analytical,” and as a leader who makes decisions in a data-driven way.

“The thing that I’ll miss is his commitment to student research,” she said. “I think it says something about him that he’s returning to the faculty. He is invested in learning and teaching and in the academic mission of the institution.”

The U is finally closing in on a new partnership with Fairview Health Services, which is expected to boost the medical school’s national standing. The relationship has been a sore spot for the U and mending it is a top priority for the Board of Regents.

Amid the scandals, the U’s football and basketball teams’ performance has been up and down, but Kaler said “I think we’ve hit a reset button” by hiring promising coaches and building the Athletes Village practice facility.

Stangler said she appreciated Kaler’s support with affirmative consent, a rule approved this year that helps to clarify what constitutes sexual assault.

“I felt like in times where President Kaler received push-back, he stood with the survivors,” she said. “He was very much in our corner.”

Kaler at his 2011 inauguration promised to cut overhead. With this year’s budget, he’ll have completed his six-year goal of making $90 million in administrative reallocations.

The past couple years, Kaler has wrestled with controversial issues of free speech. Standing up for unpopular political speech, he criticized the vandalism of a conservative student group’s pro-Trump sign. But the U now faces a lawsuit for allegedly discriminating against conservatives by moving a Ben Shapiro speech to a small venue on the St. Paul campus.

When the Board of Regents raised Kaler’s salary to $625,250 in 2014, they also offered accelerating retirement payments in hopes of persuading him to stay long-term. That payment was to jump from $225,000 this year to $325,000 the next.

Regents chairman David McMillan said he’s worked out an amended contract that largely will preserve Kaler’s final-year compensation, pending approval of the full board.

“I don’t want to get ahead of my board, but I am confident that we’ll have a contract amendment which will in large part, if not almost entirely, keep the existing terms of President Kaler’s agreement in place,” he said.

The board has gotten more assertive in recent years, taking a more active role in shaping the U’s budget and operations.

Kaler said “there’s always tensions” between a board and its top administrator but he’s felt no pressure to leave.

“I have a very good relationship with the board and very good respect for the regents,” he said.

Kaler said he’s been talking with top regents for about six months about leaving office. He said there was no single event that got him thinking about resigning, just a general sense that he’s done what he set out to do.

“A good leader knows when to step down,” he said.

McMillan said Kaler has provided “remarkable and extraordinary leadership.” He said more than once Friday that he’d like to find “another Eric Kaler” to take his place.

McMillan said the search for a new president will start immediately. He said he appreciates the considerable notice Kaler gave, and he’s sure they’ll have someone in place by the time Kaler leaves.

Gov. Mark Dayton, in a statement, praised Kaler’s “dedicated and principled leadership.”

“All of us owe him a debt of gratitude for his very important contributions to the betterment of our University and our State,” Dayton said.