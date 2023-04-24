ECFE host 7th Annual Baby and Kids Garage Sale

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Early Childhood Family Education will host its seventh annual Baby and Kids Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

The public is invited to come shop and sell everything maternity, baby and child. Admission is $2 per adult, children enter free. Concessions will also be available.

Sale booths are still available for this event.

For more information, call ECFE at (218)-333-3119 or email ecfebemidji@gmail.com.