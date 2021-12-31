The Rev. David Tushar, 72, died Dec. 23 in Las Vegas, where he was living in retirement. Born in Eveleth, Minnesota, Tushar served as a priest in northeastern Minnesota for nearly 35 years before he was placed on leave in 2019 pending an investigation into allegations of abuse at a previous placement.

The allegations were related to his earlier service as a Holy Cross Father and Catholic School teacher in Niles, Illinois, from 1978 to 1979. After Tushar was deemed "credibly accused" by the Diocese of Duluth in 2019, the case was sent on to the Vatican. He was also removed from ministry and his clergy privileges were revoked.

Tushar attended Crosier Seminary in Onamia, the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Gregorian University in Rome, and Catholic Theological Union and Loyola University in Chicago. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Congregation of the Holy Cross in 1976.

He served in several Minnesota communities, including Grand Rapids, Chisholm, Effie, Bigfork, Cloquet, Carlton and Sawyer. He also held several diocesan positions.

A private funeral will be held for Tushar in Carlton and his burial will be at Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert.