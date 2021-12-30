CASS LAKE -- One man has been arrested after a search resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs on Dec. 24 in Cass Lake.

According to a release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, on Dec. 24 the department began an investigation with the Cass County Sheriff's Office into a report of illegal drugs in the Cass Lake area.

After both agencies gathered information from community members, a search warrant was drafted for a residence and vehicle in Cass Lake. A large amount of Fentanyl, prescription pills, marijuana and illegal drug paraphernalia was found during the search, the release said.

Darron Joseph Wilson, 30, was arrested as a result of the search warrant.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Office were assisted by Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents.