BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Bemidji Police Department are partnering with the nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to increase public safety as it relates to reporting crime.

As 2022 participants in the Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Partnership Program, both law enforcement agencies invite the public who want to or may need to remain anonymous to submit any information that may assist in a case or regarding a criminal or fugitive.

"Providing information in this safe and secure method may not only speed the solving of cases but can save precious hours of investigators' time and protect tipsters from retribution or harm for being known to have helped in the arrest of a felon," a release said.

Crime Stoppers Chair Robert Dennistoun estimates that more than 300 anonymous tips a month are sent to agencies across Minnesota. He also pointed out that the 2021 tip volume thus far compared to the same period in 2020 has increased by 26%.

Further recognizing the benefits of anonymity, he said in a release that, "being separate and independent of law enforcement and the government gives assurance of anonymity to those wanting to do 'the right thing.' That assurance is essential when somebody is in a position that may threaten their well-being, their living circumstances, or their social network if it became known they helped law enforcement."

Those who give anonymous tips that lead to a felony arrest may qualify them to collect up to $1,000 in rewards from Crime Stoppers.

People can report information to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota by using the P3 Tip Submit app, by calling toll-free at (800) 222-8477, or by visiting www.crimestoppersmn.org. Information is then sent to the relevant investigating agency.