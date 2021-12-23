ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud woman accused of killing her child and throwing the body in a dumpster in late November has been indicted on two murder charges, according to a news release from the Stearns County Attorney's Office.

Fardoussa Omar Abdillahi, 26, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder — not premeditated but with intent after telling multiple witnesses and law enforcement that she stabbed her 3-month-old child to death.

She was originally charged by criminal complaint with second-degree murder.

The grand jury indicted her Wednesday and the charges were announced Thursday after the public release of the indictment in Stearns County District Court.

District Judge Kris Davick-Halfen set bail at $2,000,000 unconditional or $1,000,000 with conditions.

A Rule 20 evaluation on Abdillahi's competency is pending.

Her next hearing is currently scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022, according to the court website.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement responded to an apartment building on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road after a 911 caller reported that a baby was missing and the mother was stating she had thrown the baby in a dumpster.

Abdillahi, who lived alone with her son, had allegedly told multiple people, including her mother, that she had killed her child and thrown him into a dumpster.

Witnesses told police they went looking for the child, and when they could not find him, they called police.

Abdillahi allegedly told law enforcement that she stabbed her son and put him a black plastic garbage bag. Law enforcement found the child within a dumpster behind Abdillahi's apartment building.

She told law enforcement during a mirandized interview that she had been experiencing headaches and was worried how she was going to get help for the child. She said she stabbed the child with a knife from the kitchen, and after disposing of the body, she called her mother to tell her what she had done.

A preliminary summary from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified sharp force injuries to the child's neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators from the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension Crime Scene Team found multiple knives and bedding in the dumpster, and searches through witnesses' and Abdillahi's phones collaborated timelines of multiple calls made about the incident. Those items were sent to the BCA laboratory for further examination.