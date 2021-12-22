ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been sentenced to two years' probation for a misdemeanor DWI charge after rolling his vehicle near Alexandria.

The sentence was handed down on Monday, Dec. 20, and also resulted in the sheriff of Minnesota's most populous county receiving a fine and assorted fees amounting to $610.

The conditions of Hutchinson's probation are that he must complete a chemical assessment, receive no alcohol violations, have no alcohol or controlled substance use with the exception of prescribed medications and be subject to random testing.

His probation will be monitored by Douglas District Court.

Hutchinson also received a 90-day jail sentence, which will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation.

Two of Hutchinson's initial four misdemeanor charges were dismissed, both of them DWI charges, and a charge of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol has been continued for dismissal. According to a report from Minnesota Public Radio, the sheriff still could face a review for potential licensing sanctions by the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

Hutchinson rolled his vehicle about five miles east of Alexandria on Interstate 94 at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Local sheriff's deputies responding to the scene suspected Hutchinson was under the influence.

A urine sample analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found Hutchinson had a blood alcohol content of .13%.

Hutchinson, who was brought to Alomere Health for non-critical injuries he suffered in the crash, was attending the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association winter conference in Alexandria on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Hutchinson has released statements in which he called the incident a "wake-up call" and said he has enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address "my issues with alcohol and my overall health."

Hutchinson also said he has returned to work and will "focus on my duties as sheriff."