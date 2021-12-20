ST. PAUL -- Eagan police are investigating a homicide that happened this weekend near the outlet mall on Silverbell Road.

One man is dead following a shooting that was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police responded to the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road to find Faisal A. Abukar, 33, of Eagan, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he died the following day, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooter left in a vehicle, crashed nearby and fled on foot. Police located a suspect and recovered a weapon, but have not confirmed if he was the shooter or if he has been arrested.

Police said they do not believe the public is in any further danger.

Eagan is about 15 miles south of St. Paul.



