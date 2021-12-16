ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson on Thursday, Dec. 16, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated after getting into a drunken-driving crash last week on Interstate 94 in western Minnesota.

The top law enforcement official of Minnesota's largest county, who publicly admitted to drinking before rolling his county-issued SUV on Dec. 8, faced four charges in connection to the crash, including carrying a pistol while under the influence.

Hutchinson crashed around 2:30 a.m. about 5 miles east of Alexandria, where he was attending the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association winter conference the night before.

Local sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene noticed signs that Hutchinson was intoxicated, including a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and poor balance, according to court documents.

Hutchinson was brought to a hospital in Alexandria, where a Minnesota State Patrol trooper got a warrant for a urine sample to determine the sheriff's blood alcohol content level. An analysis found Hutchinson's BAC .13%, which is over the legal limit to drive of .08%.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will not pursue the pistol charge, according to Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson. Two other DWI charges will be dismissed as a defendant can only be convicted of one DWI offense related to a particular case, the prosecutor said.

"This case came to my office like any other case does. It was processed like any other case is," Larson said in a statement on the plea deal. "I am pleased with the Sheriff’s decision to take responsibility for this offense in a swift manner."

Larson added that investigative details of the case will not be released until Hutchinson has exhausted any right to an appeal.

In a statement issued last week, Hutchinson called his decision to drive after drinking alcohol "inexcusable." He said he took full responsibility for his actions and plans to address his personal issues with alcohol.

Hutchinson was elected sheriff in 2018. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andy Skoogman said command staff and a chief deputy will oversee the agency's operations in Hutchinson's absence.

It was not immediately clear when Hutchinson might return to work.