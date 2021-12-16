BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public's help in the investigation of missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Leigh Kingbird.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, Kingbird was reported as a runaway by her family on Oct. 22, and she has not been in contact with family or friends since she was reported missing.

Kingbird was seen leaving a party in the area of Carter Circle in southeast Bemidji at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. Kingbird was later seen leaving a second home, alone, in Southview Terrace Park at about 2 a.m. Searches of the area have failed to provide any information about her location, the release said.

Kingbird is described as a Native American female with a light complexion, 5-feet 4-inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, dark-colored hair with highlights and a scar near her left eyebrow. Kingbird was last seen wearing jeans, athletic slide shoes and unknown outerwear.

The Bemidji Police Department is working to find Kingbird with the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Those with information can send tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.crimestoppersmn.org, by calling (800) 222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and tippers may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.