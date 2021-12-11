DULUTH -- A 65-year-old Carlton County man is in jail after authorities found his 62-year-old wife dead from a gunshot wound Friday.

Carlton County sheriff's deputies found the body of Tracy Ellen Julian on Friday afternoon when conducting a welfare check at 3664 Heiskari Road in Kalevala Township, Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said in a news release Saturday morning.

Authorities arrested her husband, Raymond Arthur Julian, at that address and he is being held at the Carlton County Jail for second-degree murder, Lake said.

"Tracy Julian died from an apparent gun shot wound," Lake said.

According to the release, a call to the county's 911 dispatch at 2:35 p.m. Friday requested a welfare check on the two people who live at that address.

Public land records show 3664 Heiskari Road is owned by Tracy and Raymond Julian and is located about 2 miles northeast of Kettle River just off County Road 6.

Authorities are not looking for any other suspects and more information will be released at noon on Monday, Lake said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting the sheriff's department in the investigation.