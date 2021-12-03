ST. PAUL -- The stabbing of a man Thursday night was the 35th homicide of the year in St. Paul, marking the most killings on record for the city.

Police arrested Brian Harry Kjellberg, 50, who was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder on Thursday night. St. Paul police announced the arrest Friday.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in the 1700 block of East Seventh Street on the city’s East Side. There they found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed.

Paramedics transported the man to Regions Hospital where he later died.

Investigators don’t believe the incident in the Eastview neighborhood was random and said there wasn’t an immediate threat to the public.

The stabbing marked the 35th homicide of the year in St. Paul, breaking the previous record of 34 in 1992 and 2020.

“This is a sad night for our city,” said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman. “Every person killed this year left behind loved ones. Their deaths left scars on our community and it’s hard on our officers, who take these deaths personally.”

Minneapolis’ homicide count is inching toward a new record. A fatal shooting on Wednesday marked the city’s 91st homicide of the year, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The record was set in 1995 at 97.



