ST. PAUL -- Police shot and killed a carjacking suspect after he had an “altercation with officers” inside a Mounds View liquor store Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called about a report of shots fired just before 7 p.m. When they arrived at the first scene, they searched and found nothing, but were then called to the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.

A man told police that a man pointed a gun at him and told him to drive to a liquor store at the other end of a strip mall, Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder said in an interview Monday. The suspect ran inside the liquor store. As officers approached the store, an employee ran outside and said a gunman was inside. Mounds View and New Brighton police officers went inside, where they were “confronted by the armed suspect,” Harder said in a Sunday night statement.

“During the altercation several officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect,” Harder’s statement reads.

Officers gave him medical aid before he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he was pronounced dead.

Citing the ongoing investigation, Harder said he could not disclose details about the officers’ confrontation with the suspect, whose identity has yet to be released. The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office will release information about the man who died after identification, preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The man did not rob the motorist of personal belongings and it wasn’t yet clear why he went inside the liquor store, Harder said.

Mounds View is about 13 miles north of Minneapolis-St. Paul.



