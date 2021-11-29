The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday identified a woman shot and killed earlier this month as Gabrielle Agnes Johnson, 23, of Duluth.

Johnson died Nov. 14 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis after she was shot in the head Nov. 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the medical examiner's report said.

Julius Matease Smith, 24, was charged with second-degree manslaughter Nov. 15.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities responded to a call near the intersection of 49th Avenue North and Girard Avenue North in Brooklyn Center on Nov. 11, where they found a woman on the ground near a red pickup truck with a bullet hole in the windshield, the complaint said. Witnesses allegedly told police that Smith had been sitting behind Johnson in the truck when he shot her, and "described the shooting as an accident."

Smith allegedly told police that he and other occupants of the truck were robbed at gunpoint through the window. Believing the assailant's gun was fake, Smith said he tried to knock it out of the man's hand when it discharged and the bullet hit Johnson, the complaint said.

Surveillance footage allegedly disproves Smith's story, the complaint said, and supports the witnesses' claims that Smith shot Johnson.

Smith is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail with bail set at $250,000. His next court date is Dec. 16.