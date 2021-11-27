BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.—A five-year-old child is dead following an accidental shooting by a 13-year-old Thursday night, Nov. 25, police say.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Facebook page, officers were called to a report of a shooting at a home on the 8000 block of Florida Ave. just after 10 p.m.

Officers attempted first aid but the child died at the scene.

Police determined that a 13-year-old male was handling a gun and, along with several other juveniles, trying to make a video for social media. An initial investigation led police to believe the weapon was fired accidentally.

The 13-year-old was arrested and taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.