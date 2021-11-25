ST. PAUL -- Little information has been released by police on the deaths of three people found dead Wednesday in a Fridley home.

The three adults were found in a residence in the 5900 block of Seventh Street Northeast, which is near the Fridley High School, according to a statement by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement were called to the home about 2 p.m.

The identities of the three and any suspected cause of their deaths were not released by investigators. They did say that there were no obvious signs of trauma. There is no believed threat to the public, Sheriff James Stuart said in the statement.

The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deaths. Fridley is about 13 miles north of Minneapolis.