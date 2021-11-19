CASS LAKE -- A search warrant conducted in Cass Lake earlier this week resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

According to a release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, on Nov. 16 the department began an investigation regarding overdoses in the area. With the help of community cooperation, a search warrant was executed in Cass Lake regarding illegal drugs.

The search warrant yielded a seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a firearm and ammunition inside of a residence. Gregory John Smith, 39, was arrested as a result of the search warrant and is being held at the Cass County Jail for one charge of being a felon ineligible to receive, ship or transport weapons or ammo, and a third-degree sale of narcotics charge.

According to the release, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department will continue its proactive approach to protecting the community and seeks the public's help with obtaining information on crimes in the area.

If anyone has information related to the sales or possession of illegal drugs within the Leech Lake Reservation, contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Narcotics Investigators at (218) 335-7118, or via tips@llpolice.org.