MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a deceased female found Nov. 8 near 3513 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the victim was pregnant at the time of death and was likely in her third trimester.

She was about 5 feet tall and weighed 125 pounds, according to the medical examiner’s report.

The victim appears to be Caucasian and has a pierced right ear lobe with a hoop earring and a pierced umbilicus with a straight rod, examiners say. She also had a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand.

Anyone who can help identify the victim is asked to call the Hennepin County medical examiner at 612-215-6300.