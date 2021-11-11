WILLMAR, Minn. — New charges have been filed against one of the men accused of raping and cutting a woman this July in Willmar.

Authorities last week added two felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and two misdemeanor theft charges for Davion Elijha Powell, 19, of Racine, Wisconsin, according to an amended criminal complaint.

Powell was already charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon related to the incident.

The criminal sexual conduct charges allege penetration, injury, use of force, being armed, causing fear of great bodily harm and acting with an accomplice.





The new charges filed in Kandiyohi County District Court allege that Powell held a shotgun over his shoulder after the woman was not compliant and that he attempted to sell AirPods he stole from the woman.

Powell is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $750,000 bail or bond

The man's alleged accomplice, Marquiese Lafay Peet-Williams, 23, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Peet-Williams is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on $750,000 bail or bond.

Powell's next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Peet-Williams' next hearing is scheduled Nov. 23.