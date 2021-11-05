According to court documents, Chad Joseph Sumner, Sr., 42, admitted to assaulting the victim at her home on June 30, 2019. As a result of the assault, the victim had a laceration above her right eye and blood on her shirt.

Sumner pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 before U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. A sentencing date has not been set.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI.