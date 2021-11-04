LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A former North Dakota deputy was injured last week during a road rage incident in a Twin Cities suburb, according to the Star Tribune

Mark Henderson, 65, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was in a hospital Wednesday, Nov. 3, being treated for a broken thigh bone, as well as cuts and bruises, his wife Sharon said to the Star Tribune. He was reportedly assaulted around 2 p.m. Oct. 27 behind a Lakeville Walmart, the newspaper said.

The Lakeville Police Department did not name Henderson in a Facebook post seeking to identify the suspect in the case, but it did confirm the suspect was involved in a “road rage assault” and the date that it occurred.

Henderson is retired from the U.S. Air Force and worked for Homeland Security at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as well as at both U.S. borders, the Tribune reported. He also was a sheriff's deputy in north-central North Dakota, his wife said in the article, but it didn't say which county.

The Facebook post described the suspect as being a white man in his late 40s or 50s. He is 6 feet, 1 inch to 6 feet, 3 inches tall with short sandy hair peppered with grey, dressed in business casual, the Lakeville Police Department said. He had a green jacket with writing on the chest and was driving a grey 2015-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly a Limited or Overland package, the post said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Frame at 952-985-2800.

Lakeville is a suburb on the south end of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.