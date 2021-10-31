MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police responded to six carjackings within five hours Friday night, Oct. 29, in south Minneapolis.

Early investigations indicate that the victims were robbed in each incident, and their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. It’s unclear if any or all of the carjackings are connected.

Police say they arrested three people after a pursuit where they located a carjacked vehicle that had been allegedly connected to multiple aggravated robberies.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the first vehicle was stolen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South. A second carjacking was reported on the same street at 6 p.m.

Another report of a carjacking occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of 28th Avenue South. Less than 20 minutes later, a carjacking was reported on the 2300 block of 32nd Street East.

About 10 p.m., two more carjackings were reported, one on the 5800 block of 11th Avenue South and one on the 4000 block of Third Avenue South.