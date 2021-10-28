FARMINGTON, Minn. -- A 26-year man was arrested on suspicion of murder after Farmington, Minnesota, police found three people dead inside a home Wednesday night, Oct. 27.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a townhome in the 5400 block of 183rd Street West to check the welfare of a person who was visiting. While investigating the call, officers found three adults dead in the home, police said.

A man was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Dakota County Jail early Thursday, Oct. 28. Jail records show Blake Thomas Maloney is being held on three counts of second-degree murder. He has not been charged.

Police Chief Gary Rutherford said the incident was not random.

“I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public,” Rutherford said in a Thursday statement. “We are not looking for any additional suspects.”

Police have yet to release additional details about the killings, including a possible motive, and the victims’ identities.

A city spokesperson said that more information about the case might be released Friday, Oct. 29.

A search of Minnesota court records shows that Maloney has no prior offenses.