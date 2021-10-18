BROOKSTON, Minn. — A Brookston man is believed to have killed his roommate and roommate's father in Culver Township early Saturday morning, Oct. 16, before taking his own life after a police chase, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office identified the victims Sunday as Skylar Cody Hunter, 31, of Brookston, and his father Jamie Allen Hunter, 51, of Moose Lake. They identified the deceased suspect as Cody Wayne Pirila, 31.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Pirila's father called 911 to request a check on his son, who lived with Skylar Hunter at a residence on the 9000 block of Eklund Road, north of Brookston. Pirila's father arrived on scene and found one deceased victim outside the residence before deputies appeared and found the second victim.

A few miles from the scene, Minnesota State Patrol troopers saw a vehicle leaving the area and attempted to pull it over. The driver, later identified as Cody Pirila, led officers on a short pursuit during which he reportedly called 911 and confessed to the murders and "indicated he wanted to kill himself."

Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver and it went into the ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive. When the vehicle stopped, the sheriff's office said, Pirila shot himself and died at the scene.